CBS' Pickleball Tournament 'Pickled' Reveals Eight Unlikely Celebrity Teams

CBS' celebrity pickleball tournament, Pickled, featuring 16 celebrities from various fields of entertainment, has revealed its teams of eight -- and they're quite surprising, to say the least.
Billed as a sports comedy special hosted by Stephen Colbert, Pickled stars celebrities like Emma Watson, Kelly Rowland, Daniel Dae Kim, June Diane Raphael, Luis Guzman, Max Greenfield and Dierks Bentley as they compete in a pickleball tournament in an effort to win the title of "champion."
Cari Champion, John Michael Higgins and Bill Raftery will provide color commentary.
According to CBS' press release, Pickled is also a fundraising effort to support Comic Relief safety programs, which "address the life-altering impact of homelessness, rootlessness and lack of safety often experienced by children and families living in poverty."
The unlikely celebrity teams of two, revealed Monday, will be fascinating to chronicle as many of them have no obvious common connection to each other. But perhaps that's part of the point.
See the celebrity teams below.
TEAM: DINK FLOYD
CELEBRITIES: Kelly Rowland and Murray Bartlett
TEAM: PARTY ‘TIL YOU CUKE
CELEBRITIES: Tig Notaro and “Mystery Player”
TEAM: THE PADDLE SNAKES
CELEBRITIES: June Diane Raphael and Paul Scheer
TEAM: TAKE THIS LOB AND SHOVE IT
CELEBRITIES: Jaime Camil and Aisha Tyler
TEAM: THE VOLLEY RANCHERS
CELEBRITIES: Sugar Ray Leonard and Emma Watson
TEAM: DANIEL DAE LUIS
CELEBRITIES: Luis Guzmán and Daniel Dae Kim
TEAM: DILL-I-AM
CELEBRITIES: Jimmie Allen and Max Greenfield
TEAM: WHEN HARRY NET RALLY
CELEBRITIES: Dierks Bentley and Phil Keoghan
Pickled premieres Thursday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
