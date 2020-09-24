Celeb-Favorite Lancer Skincare Is on Sale -- Save 25% Sitewide

Lancer Skincare -- from celebrity dermatologist Dr. Lancer -- is having a can't-miss Friends and Family sale. The beauty line is offering 25% off sitewide for its biggest sale event of the year with the code FRIENDS25 through Oct. 5 only on the Lancer Skincare website.
Dr. Lancer's skincare line is a favorite among the biggest A-list stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian West, Zoe Saldana and Beyoncé. The most iconic and beloved product range from Lancer Skincare has to be the Method line -- Dr. Lancer's three-step essential regimen for healthy, younger-looking skin.
The sale is also offering a complimentary gift of the Superior Hydration 3-Piece gift set when you spend $200. Shipping and returns are free. If you haven't tried Lancer Skincare before, you can save 15% on your first purchase when you sign up for its rewards program.
Shop the Lancer Skincare sale and check out ET Style's top picks below.
RELATED CONTENT: