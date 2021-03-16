Celebrate St. Patrick's Day With Two Festive Highclere Castle Gin Cocktails

St. Patrick's Day is coming up and that means delicious drinks are in order! If you are in the mood to celebrate the holiday like we are, Adam von Gootkin, co-founder of Highclere Castle Gin, is here to teach you how to make two festive cocktails that will leave you feeling lucky!

Kevin Chen

"THE GIN FIZZ"

"Highclere is perfect for a fizz due to it being a citrus-forward gin," von Gootkin tells ET exclusively. "Having dialed back the juniper flavor, the Gin Fizz is exceptionally refreshing and perfect to welcome in the spring. It is both rich and exciting on the tongue," he adds.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Highclere Castle Gin

1 oz. melon liqueur

1 oz. heavy cream

0.5 oz. lemon juice

0.5 oz. lime juice

3 dashes orange flower water

1 egg white

1 club soda

Edible gold leaf for garnish

How to Make It:

1. Add all ingredients except soda into a shaker.

2. Dry shake for one minute.

3. Add ice and shake until chilled.

4. Strain into a Collins glass.

5. Top with club soda and garnish with edible gold leaf.

@thegameologist

"THE CLOVER GIN SOUR"

"This cocktail was designed by Hannah Gutteridge at Highclere Castle and is served only at the castle," the spirits entrepreneur notes. "The fresh basil makes for a refreshing start to St. Patty's Day. ... It reminds me of sunshine and all around good luck."

Ingredients:

2 oz. of Highclere Castle Gin

1/4 measure of basil leaves

3/4 oz. of lime juice

1 egg white

1 oz. simple syrup

Ice



How to Make It:

1. Muddle basil leaves with lime juice and simple syrup.

2. Add egg white and dry shake.

3. Strain.

4. Take mixture into cocktail shaker, add ice and shake well.

5. Strain again into cocktail coupe.

Highclere Castle Gin was co-founded by von Gootkin and Lady and Lord Carnarvon. It is made with botanicals including orange peel, juniper, lime flower and lavender, which are all harvested at the Highclere Castle estate. The premium spirit is available in select stores throughout the U.S. and online at HighclereCastleGin.com for $49.99.