Celebrities Speak Out as Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram Accounts Are Suspended for Anti-Semitic Posts

Kanye "Ye" West's controversies continue. After upsetting many with his White Lives Matter shirts at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, the 45-year-old rapper and designer spent the weekend writing several posts that were deemed anti-Semitic, in which he declared his plan to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

The move got his Instagram account restricted and the post was deleted. He then took to his Twitter account, where he posted for the first time in two years, calling out Mark Zuckerberg and claiming he was not anti-Semitic. Those posts were later removed from Twitter due to a violation of the platform's policies. Reuters reports that Ye's account was locked on Sunday, which a spokesperson for Twitter confirmed.

West's accounts are still active but he cannot post or comment for an undisclosed amount of time.

The latest controversy surrounding Ye caused many celebrities to speak out against him both directly and indirectly.

John Legend, a former friend of Ye's, tweeted, "Weird how all these 'free, independent thinkers' always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism," which many interpreted to be a clear diss to Ye.

Weird how all these “free, independent thinkers” always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism. — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 10, 2022

Other stars including Jack Antonoff, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman and more spoke out online, directly condemning West.

kanye a little bitch — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) October 10, 2022

Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 9, 2022

The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop. pic.twitter.com/8iFuKwwspw — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 9, 2022

There is absolutely no room in this country or world for antisemitism. It is important to see how harmful + dangerous Kanye’s words are - not only to our Jewish brothers, sisters, & siblings, but also to our collective society at large.



We must reject this 🚮 wherever we see it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 10, 2022

Kanye West is a mentally ill anti-semite. Tommy Tuberville is a racist. Herschel Walker is a moronic liar. Donald Trump is a Fascist Criminal. Welcome to today’s Republican Party. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 10, 2022

We all need to get onto it. Those kind of threats and that kind of language need to be condemned by all sides and all faiths. We should never get over something like this. @JoyceWhiteVance #KanyeWest https://t.co/7wLIKUU81s — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) October 9, 2022

Also a little reminder Kanye, using the word death and Jews in the same sentence when 6,000,000 Jews were murdered,2 out of 3 European Jews, is vile abhorrent and irresponsible+ U shoukd be banned for life everywhere — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) October 9, 2022