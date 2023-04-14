Celebrities With Surprising, Super Famous In-Laws

While Hollywood is a very insular universe and celebrities often end up in relationships with other celebrities, sometimes two unexpected famous families come together to make a very unusual set of in-laws.

On Monday, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown seemingly confirmed that she and longtime boyfriend Jake Bongiovi were engaged. This means that, at some point in the future, the actress may very well be calling famous rocker Jon Bon Jovi her father-in-law.

Whether it's a case of a celebrity tying the knot with someone who comes from Hollywood royalty or two huge stars becoming in-laws when they each marry famous siblings, these often forgotten, possibly strange, and generally unexpected familial bonds might just surprise you.

Millie Bobby Brown's Future Father-in-Law Could Be Jon Bon Jovi

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, seemingly got engaged to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20, who is the son of famous New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi. The pair first sparked dating rumors in 2021, and the couple made their red carpet debut at the BAFTA Awards in March 2022.

Mark Ronson's Mother-in-Law Is Meryl Streep

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The critically acclaimed musician tied the knot with Meryl Streep's actress daughter, Grace Gummer, in September 2021, and the pair announced they were expecting their first child in October 2022. Interestingly, Mark once almost had legendary musician Quincy Jones as a father-in-law when he was engaged to Rashida Jones in 2003, before their split the following year.

Casey Affleck's (Former) Brother-in-Law Is Joaquin Phoenix

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Casey Affleck was actually introduced to his ex-wife, Summer Phoenix, by his friend, Joaquin Phoenix, in the late 1990s. The pair tied the knot in 2006, making Joaquin his brother-in-law, and then welcomed two children together before Summer filed for divorce in 2017.

Emily Blunt's Brother-in-Law Is Stanley Tucci

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt co-starred in 2006's The Devil Wears Prada, while he was married to his first wife, Kathryn Spath. However, following Kathryn's untimely death due to cancer in 2009, Emily introduced Stanley to her sister, Felicity Blunt, at Emily's 2010 wedding to John Krasinski. Stanley and Felicity got hitched in 2012, making him Emily's brother-in-law six years after they first co-starred together.

Ashlee Simpson's Mother-in-Law Is Diana Ross (and Her Sister-in-Law Is Tracee Ellis Ross)

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson sparked a romance with actor Evan Ross in 2013, and they got married the following year. Evan is the son of the iconic songstress Diana Ross and the brother of Blackish star Tracee Ellis Ross (making her Ashlee's sister-in-law as well).

Nicole Richie's Sister-in-Law Is Cameron Diaz

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Nicole Richie, who is married to Good Charlotte musician Joel Madden, and Cameron Diaz have long been friends. But they became sisters-in-law when Diaz got married to Richie's husband's identical twin brother, Benji Madden. Cameron and Benji wed in January 2015, and welcomed a daughter in December 2019.

Alison Brie's Brother-in-Law Is James Franco

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Alison Brie began dating actor Dave Franco in 2012, after a chance meeting at a Mardi Gras party the year before. Dave's older brother is actor James Franco, who became Alison's brother-in-law when she and Dave got married in March 2017.

Chris Pratt's Father-in-Law Is Arnold Schwarzenegger

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Following his high-profile divorce from Anna Faris, Chris Pratt sparked a romance with author Katherine Schwarzenegger -- the daughter of action star Arnold Schwarzenegger, who became his father-in-law when Chris and Katherine got hitched in June 2019.

Kelly Clarkson's Former Mother-in-Law Is Reba McEntire

Adam Christopher /NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

While Kelly Clarkson has since divorced her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, the pair had been married for seven years -- during which time she got close to her mother-in-law (Brandon's stepmom), Reba McEntire. Reba later divorced Brandon's father, Narvel Blackstock, in 2015.

Lily Collins' Father-in-Law Is Ted Danson (Among Other Famous In-Laws)

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Lily Collins -- who herself is the daughter of music legend Phil Collins -- tied the knot with filmmaker Charlie McDowell in September 2021. Charlie is the son of English actor Malcolm McDowell and actress Mary Steenburgen. Mary and Malcolm divorced in 1990, and she later married Ted Danson in 1995. Lily just has a whole slew of famous in-laws!

Jake Gyllenhaal's Brother-in-Law Is Peter Sarsgaard

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jake Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard were friends long before Peter sparked a romance with Jake's famous sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, in 2002. Their relationship developed over several years before they eventually got married in 2009, bringing Jake and Peter even closer and making them actual brothers-in-law.

Antonio Banderas' Former Mother-in-Law Is Tippi Hedren

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith tied the knot in 1996 after meeting on the set of their 1995 film, Two Much. This union meant Antonio's mother-in-law was screen legend (and The Birds star) Tippi Hedren. Antonio and Melanie announced their decision to divorce in 2014, but have remained close friends. Their marriage also made Antonio a stepdad to Melanie's daughter, actress Dakota Johnson, whom Melanie shares with her ex-husband, Don Johnson.

Justin Bieber's Uncle-in-Law Is Alec Baldwin

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Justin Bieber joined the famous Baldwin family when he and Hailey tied the knot in September 2018. Hailey is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, and the niece of actors Alec and William Baldwin.

Priyanka Chopra's Sister-in-Law Is Sophie Turner

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In another case of famous people marrying famous brothers, actress Priyanka Chopra's life became intertwined with Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner's life after they each married one of the Jonas Brothers (Nick and Joe, respectively).

Brad Pitt's Former Father-in-Law Is Jon Voight

Fred Duval/FilmMagic; Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship came to a bitter and contentious end, but they were together for over a decade, having started dating in 2005, finally tying the knot in 2014, and very publicly calling it quits in 2016. However, for a time, Angelina's Oscar-winning father, Jon Voight, was Brad's father-in-law.

Michael Jackson's Former Father-in-Law Is the Late Elvis Presley

Phil Dent/Redferns; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

In 1994, Michael Jackson -- the King of Pop -- got married to Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of the King of Rock & Roll, Elvis Presley. While Elvis died in 1977 -- 17 years before Michael and Lisa Marie tied the knot -- he was still her dad, and thus the two music genre "Kings" were technically in-laws.

Paula Abdul's Former Father-in-Law Is Martin Sheen

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

For a while, pop superstar Paula Abdul was married to Mighty Ducks star Emilio Estevez from 1992 to 1994. Thus, she called Estevez's dad -- and future West Wing star -- Martin Sheen her father-in-law.

For more celebrity family news, check out the links below.