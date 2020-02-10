Celebs React to Donald Trump Testing Positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday night, and revealed that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. Following the announcement, celebs and public figures took to Twitter to weigh in on Trump's claim of having contracted the coronavirus.
Some stars were stunned by the announcement, while others pointed to several instances over the past few months in which Trump flouted safety protocols and undersold the pandemic as a hoax.
A number of commenters, including actress Kristen Johnson, remarked on how some of Trump's recent comments at the first presidential debate on Tuesday have not "aged well." Specifically, remarks he made mocking Joe Biden for his use of a mask.
"I don't wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he's got a mask," Trump said during the debate. "He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen."
Alyssa Milano, one of the most outspoken critics of Trump and his administration -- and someone who contracted COVID-19 and continues to suffer from it's many complications -- showed sympathy for the president in this instance.
"As someone who has had #COVID19 and still suffers from post-covid syndrome, I can honestly say with all that I am that I wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy," she tweeted. "Please wear a mask."
Other celeb commenters used Trump's own past remarks as ammunition to call out what many considered to be an ironic circumstance.
Here's how some other celebs and public figures weighed in on the development.
The First Family's diagnosis comes shortly after White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19 after several days of traveling in close quarters with Trump on Marine One, the president's helicopter.
Trump is now among the estimated 7.5 million Americans who have contracted the coronavirus since March. The pandemic has claimed the lives of over 212,000 Americans to date.
