Celine Dion Delays Las Vegas Shows Due to 'Unforeseen Medical' Reasons

Celine Dion has been forced to postpone several concert dates at the new Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. According to a statement from the establishment, the 53-year-old singer had "unforeseen medical symptoms," and will no longer be performing from Nov. 5 to Nov. 20 or Jan. 19 to Feb. 5.

"Celine has been experiencing severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing," the statement explains. "Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat her. However, the symptoms she is experiencing are prohibiting her from participating in the ongoing rehearsals for the new show."

Dion says she is "heartbroken" that she'll have to postpone the concerts. "My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful," she notes. "I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can."