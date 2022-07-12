Chadwick Boseman Earns Posthumous Emmy Nomination

It's been almost two years since Chadwick Boseman died, but his work is still being honored. The late actor earned his first-ever Emmy nomination on Tuesday morning, scoring a nod for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance.

Boseman earned the nod for providing the voice of T'Challa in the second episode of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' animated series, What If…?. The episode, "What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?," was released on Aug. 18, 2021 and was critically lauded as a highlight of the series.

Boseman died in August 2020 at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. While the actor had always been a giant force in Hollywood, with a real-life likability that he channeled into roles such as Jackie Robinson in 2013's 42, and soul singer James Brown in 2014's Get on Up, he cemented his legacy by playing the ruler of Wakanda in the Marvel epic Black Panther. At the time, Boseman said the film had changed what it means to be "young, gifted and Black."

The late actor has been honored with multiple nominations and awards since his death, as well as being paid tribute by his peers at numerous ceremonies. Recently, Howard University honored his memory by naming their newly re-established college of fine arts after him. It is now known as the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. The actor graduated from Howard University in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in directing. One of his professors was Phylicia Rashad, who is now the Dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward, put out a statement at the time saying she was "extremely pleased" with the college's naming and Rashad's new role as dean. "Chad was a very proud Bison — both Howard and Ms. Rashad played integral roles in his journey as an artist," she said. "The re-establishment of the College of Fine Arts brings this part of his story full-circle and ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire young storytellers for years to come."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out live Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.