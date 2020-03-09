Chadwick Boseman's Life and Legacy Remembered in Upcoming BET & ET News Special Hosted by Kevin Frazier

Boseman died last Friday following a four-year private battle with colon cancer. The half-hour news special will trace the late actor's inspiring and impactful career, from playing James Brown, Jackie Robinson, and T'Challa in Black Panther, BET announced on Thursday. Boseman's influence extended beyond Hollywood and into many other facets of American culture, and the news special will explore his immeasurable contributions to film and representation of African Americans in the media.



"We were all grief-stricken when we learned the tragic news of Chadwick's passing," Scott Mills, President, BET, said in a statement. "He was an accomplished actor, a kind spirit, and an inspiration to millions around the world. He embodied a diverse roster of Black icons with brilliance, and his legacy will forever live on. We send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family.



BET and ET Present Chadwick Boseman: Life and Legacy premieres Sunday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET. At 6 p.m. ET/PT, BET will also air Marshall, starring Boseman as the first African American Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall.



BET Digital will celebrate and honor the groundbreaking actor across digital and social platforms using the hashtags #BETRemembersChadwick. For more information, please visit www.bet.com.