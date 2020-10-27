Chadwick Boseman's Brother Kevin Celebrates 2-Year Remission Anniversary Following Cancer Battle

Chadwick Boseman's brother, Kevin Boseman, is celebrating two years of remission following his battle with cancer.

"Today marked my official two-year remission anniversary," the 48-year-old dancer and choreographer revealed via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Oct. 14, according to screenshots obtained by The Shade Room. "I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy. I'm in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission."

Kevin also reportedly said at the time that he decided to share the news "because while it’s been a year of profound loss and tragedy for so many of us, this is good news," according to TheGrio.

“Something to smile about. Something to shout about," he exclaimed. "I hope you're smiling and shouting with me. Cancer is something most of us have no control over. We can only control our responses to it, which includes being proactive about our healthcare both physically and mental."

"Tomorrow is not promised and early detection saves lives," he added. "Health is wealth. True wealth."

The news comes just two months after Chadwick tragically died at the age of 43 following a quiet battle with colon cancer. "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," a statement posted on the Black Panther's Instagram page read.⁣ "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV."

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," the statement continued. "It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."

