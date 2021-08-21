Chadwick Boseman's Wife Honors Late Actor With Emotional Performance During Stand Up to Cancer Event

Chadwick Boseman's legacy continues.

The late Black Panther star was honored with a heartfelt tribute by his wife, Simone Leeward, and Anthony Anderson during Saturday's Stand Up to Cancer Event. The Black-ish star first began sharing some words about the actor.

"Many of us were devastated to learn of Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing after he privately grappled with cancer for several years," Anderson began. "The world lost an incredible artist and a true hero. But before he was a public figure, he was a person like you or me, a son, a brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, husband. Many of us are all too familiar with the fracture a dearly loved one's passing leaves in the lives of those who love them."

"Here to perform a song about living with the reality of loss and finding a way forward is Chadwick's wife, Simone," he concluded, introducing Simone, who performed a beautiful rendition of "I'll Be Seeing You."

We are honored to have Chadwick's wife #SimoneBoseman here tonight. Her incredibly powerful performance reminds us that we all have heroes in our lives. Now is the time to Stand Up for them and with them. 🧡 Give now at https://t.co/tNxh7oe6XK. pic.twitter.com/EwcyolYVmM — Stand Up To Cancer (@SU2C) August 22, 2021

The televised fundraising special supports research and new treatments for cancer. The event was co-hosted by Anderson, Ken Jeong & Tran Ho and Sofia Vergara, and featured special guests Katie Couric, Brittany Howard, Common, Stevie Wonder, Reese Witherspoon and many more.

The Black Panther star died on August 28, 2020 after a secret battle with colon cancer. He was 43 years old. In the Instagram post confirming his death, it was revealed that Boseman had been diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," read the statement.⁣ "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV. "

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," the statement continued. "It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."

The news came as a shock to many, as Boseman had never spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

His last film was Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, a screen adaptation of the famed August Wilson play, where he played Levee. His performance earned him an Academy Award nomination and won the NAACP Image Award, Critics’ Choice, Screen Actors Guild Awards and BET Award, among others.

