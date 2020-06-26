Chance the Rapper, Simone Biles and More to Appear on 'Nick News' Special (Exclusive)

Some famous names have signed on to appear on Nick News' latest special! ET can exclusively announce that Chance the Rapper, Simone Biles, Naomi Campbell and Lay Lay will all appear on Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special later this month.

Alicia Keys is set to host the virtual event, which will focus on the protests and social movements sweeping the nation in an effort to "amplify the voices and experiences of Black kids across the country amid current events."

The special feature young activists like 12-year-old Keedron Bryant, as well as leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement -- Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi -- the latter of whom will be answering questions submitted by kids.

Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special will air Monday, June 29 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and Nicktoons. After the episode airs, viewers can check it out on all of Nickelodeon's digital streaming platforms.