Channing Tatum Picks Up Sandra Bullock and Jumps Into a Pool After 'Lost City of D' Wraps Filming

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock have wrapped their latest project! The 41-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to show how he and his 57-year-old co-star celebrated the end of filming of Lost City of D.

In the funny clip, Tatum is holding Bullock as someone off-camera announces that both of them have wrapped filming. Tatum celebrates the news by jumping into a pool with his co-star in his arms, making her scream playfully.

After they emerge from the water, both of the actors encouraged the gathered cast and crew to jump in and join them.

"Well that’s a wrap on #LostCityOfD. I love this movie so much I don’t have words," Tatum captioned his post. "I also don’t have words for how special Sandy Bullock is. We definitely were made in the same lab and share a brain at times. I love you girl. And as you can see I’ll ride your coattails anywhere anytime forever."

Tatum previously gave fans a peek at the making of Lost City of D in May when he shared a naked selfie from the set of the flick.

"You know when you in the make-up trailer a**hole naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some s**t on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie," he wrote alongside the pic. "And yes I'm flexing so hard I got a cramp."

Instagram / Channing Tatum

In the film, which is due out in April 2022, Bullock plays a reclusive romance novelist who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

Brad Pitt will have a cameo in the movie, while Patti Harrison, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Daniel Radcliffe round out its cast.