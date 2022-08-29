Channing Tatum Shares How He's Teaching Daughter Everly About Inclusivity (Exclusive)

Learning and growing together, as father and daughter. Channing Tatum is opening up about how he's talking about and teaching inclusivity and acceptance with his daughter, Everly.

The Lost City star spoke with ET at the KultureBALL Gala in Birmingham, Alabama -- a charity fundraiser presented by and benefiting KultureCity, a non-profit charity for those dealing with sensory and/or invisible disabilities -- and he talked about how living in Los Angeles has helped facilitate open communication with his 9-year-old little girl about inclusivity.

"I live in L.A., so there’s no version of that not being the conversation with my daughter in L.A.," explained Tatum, who shares Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. "L.A. is a mecca of being open and of completely new ideas of everything really."

"There’s a lot that’s always changing and it's very mercurial and that's kind of the fun about it, to be honest, because I get to learn along with my daughter," he added.

Tatum attended the KultureBALL Gala as a guest of honor, after having been open and upfront for years about his struggles with dyslexia and Attention Deficit Disorder as a child -- both being issues that KultureCity seeks to raise awareness of and promote an understanding of.

"To be honest, I had never heard of KultureCity and I started reading about them and I was shocked that I hadn’t heard about them -- one, being from my home state and then I really just, like, started to do a deep dive and this organization is something that I would have needed when I was young," Tatum shared. "Like, I don’t even have words to really explain what it would have meant to my life and what my younger life and my school life would have actually been if this existed when I was going to school."

As for being honored at the event, Tatum admitted that he feels like he hasn't "done anything to really be honored for. Like, I’ve never done any real, like, activism for this this community and this cause. And I’m now really excited to be attached to KultureCity, because I think they’re really doing it in a beautiful way and I think I’m even ready, for the first time, to really get behind some experiences that I’ve had in my life."

Those interesting in more information or in donating can visit KultureCity.org.

Apart from his newly found philanthropic passion and his work as a best-selling children's book author, Tatum also has a lot on his plate when it comes to acting, and is filming a new movie, called Pussy Island. The film is the directorial debut of Tatum's girlfriend, Zoë Kravitz, and was the thing that brought them together in the first place.

Reflecting on what it is that makes their relationship work so well, Tatum suggested, "Creativity."

"I think life, in general, is creating. You wake up every day and, guess what, you get to create your day! You get to go, 'What do we want to do today?'" Tatum shared. "And we're just pretty good at creating the day. And we'll see what we create as far as movies, but I enjoy creating with her."