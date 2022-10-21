Channing Tatum Shares Steamy First Look at 'Magic Mike: Last Dance' With Salma Hayek -- Abs Included!

Will you have this (last) dance? Channing Tatum posted a sneak peek at the third Magic Mike installment to Instagram on Friday.

"All good things begin in Miami," Tatum wrote beneath a photo of Salma Hayek touching his bare chest while seated at a dinner table. "#MagicMikesLastDance in theaters Valentine's Day weekend. And #MagicMikeLive's @mmltour is open now!"

He also posted the same image to Twitter and Facebook, and Hayek shared the same photo to her own Instagram feed. "A tease of what’s to come in theaters this Valentine’s Day weekend. You’re not going to want to miss #MagicMikesLastDance 🔥," she wrote, then repeating the caption in Spanish.

Tatum spoke about his upcoming film back in March, almost a year before its scheduled release. "We’re gonna go big," he told ET. "I mean, truly, we're not gonna leave anything on the bench. We're taking it out, we're putting it onstage, it's gonna be wild. ... I was like, 'Why are we going to make a third one if not just go really, really, really for the stars?'"

Gerald Matzka/picture alliance via Getty Images

After the project wrapped this summer, Tatum offered more insight into the franchise's third installment. "You've seen me dance onstage, but you've never seen me give an intimate, straight-up one-on-one lap dance," he shared with ET. "That's definitely going to be in the third one."

"I have a pretty crazy dance that opens the movie," he continued. "We kick it off on a pretty strong level and then at the end, I might do a version of the water dance in the show. There's a splash zone in the movie, so it's a for real thing."

The water dance is a reference to a moment in the stage production of Magic Mike Live, which has seen runs in Las Vegas, the U.K., Australia and Germany in recent years. The brightest stars from each of the respective productions then joined forces in North America for a years-long tour that kicked off in Miami last week.

"We didn't even know we were going to do a live show during the first movie and then we ended up doing it in Vegas," he said. "We made this show that we all fell in love with and we were just like, 'We got to do a tour in America that isn't a residency in a fixed place. ... We want to bring it to everyone, you know, all over America 'cause it's medicine. It's medicine for the soul."