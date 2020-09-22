Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Talk Online Bullying and Their Upcoming Reality Show

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are ready for the world to get to know them better. The TikTok stars cover the latest digital issue of Seventeen and, in the accompanying interview, reveal what they're most excited for when it comes to their upcoming reality show with each other and their parents, Heidi and Marc.

"We’re really excited to show you who we are as a family and our daily lives and personalities," the sisters say, before sharing if they're nervous about their parents embarrassing them on the show.

"Everyone asks if our parents embarrass us, but I think we embarrass our parents more," Dixie, 19, says. "I've always said that. They're just cool. They're really not embarrassing. I think they're fun."

"[They're] 10 out of 10 parents," Charli, 16, adds.

One aspect of their daily lives that people will likely get to see more of on the series is Charli and Dixie's fights with each other, something they say happens "a lot."

"She always steals my clothes and everything and steals all my jokes and stuff," Dixie says. "She annoys me."

Despite the sibling's bickering, Charli and Dixie's love for each other is clear.

"My favorite thing about you is the way you are protective over the people you care about," Charli tells her sister, who reciprocates by saying, "I love how committed you are to things that you like. And even though it takes a while, you always end up trying new things."

Jabari Jacobs

Though the sisters are supportive of each other, others online aren't always so friendly, a fact that has made Charli speak out against bullying.

"I feel like with me being given a platform of a lot of people around my age -- some younger, some older... -- are the prime ages for most types of bullying," Charli says. "We all need to be more conscious of the things we say about people because it can really affect them."

"I feel like it's important for everyone to know that we feel those things sometimes. It's OK to get upset about it," she adds. "But we also, as a society, have to definitely need to be more careful with our words and make sure we are treating people with kindness."

Meanwhile, Dixie opts to forego comments in an effort to drown out any negativity.

"I have all my comments off, so I don’t really get mean ones," Dixie says. "But I usually just make a joke out of it or ignore it, because it doesn’t really matter. They don’t know who you are as a person, so it’s not worth my time to argue with someone or try to defend myself."

Despite the haters, the sisters are thrilled with their quick rise to fame, which is something they never expected.

"Even when I started to gain a following, I definitely never thought that it would be this much ever in my life," Charli admits.

As for what they'll do now that they have a following, Dixie says she's just taking things one day at a time.

"Everyone always asks us what our plans are for the next year," she says. "I don’t even know what my plan is for tomorrow. I just live day by day and I’m excited for everything."