Charli D'Amelio Gushes Over Boyfriend Landon Barker Showing Up to Support Her on 'DWTS' (Exclusive)

Charli D’Amelio has the support of her man. Following her and partner Mark Ballas’ Quick Step to Elvis Presley's “Bossa Nova Baby” -- which landed her on the top of the leaderboard -- the TikTok star gushed about having her boyfriend, Landon Barker, in the audience to cheer her on during Monday night's dance.

“He's awesome, he was here tonight,” D’Amelio told ET’s Matt Cohen following the show.

D’Amelio and Barker, both 18, have been dating since June. The social media star added that it pays to have support from her loved ones in the crowd as she competes this season.

“It definitely helps, you know, seeing my dad out there and Markelle [Washington],” she said. “It’s like they were here both weeks, that definitely means a lot to me.”

After getting an overall score of 32 from the judges, and being cleared for next week, D’Amelio is already thinking about her future dances. As for a Blink-182 dance, in honor of her boyfriend’s father, Travis Barker, she’s not quite sure.

“Um, hahaha,” she quipped.

Meanwhile, Ballas already gives that idea his seal of approval.

“I’d be down for that,” the dancing pro said. “For sure. Bringing some Blink-182 vibes. Hell yeah.”

Next week, D'Amelio and Ballas are dancing to Billie Eilish, which D'Amelio is very excited about.

“I love this week, it was such an amazing dance to an amazing song,” she said about Elvis night. “I love Billie Eilish with my whole heart.”

And even though season 2 of the D’Amelio family’s Hulu series is on the horizon, the social media star said she can only focus on dance at the moment.

“I don't think that I can focus on anything else but this right now,” she shared with ET. “Only have a week per dance, so my head has to be 100 percent in this game.”