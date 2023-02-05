Charlie Puth Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth introduced the world to his girlfriend, Brooke Sansone, a few months ago and now they're taking things to the next level. On Saturday, the "Light Switch" singer made his red carpet debut with Sansone at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman in Beverly Hills, California.

The couple walked the red carpet for Clive Davis' iconic Pre-GRAMMY gala hand-in-hand and smiling sweetly at one another before heading inside the event, where they enjoyed performances by Lizzo, Jennifer Hudson and more.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Puth sparked speculation about his relationship with Sansone, a family friend, during the summer of 2022. The "Left and Right" singer finally confirmed their relationship via Instagram on his 31st birthday. Posting a series of photo booth photos featuring the couple, Puth referenced his song, "Loser," writing, "🎶Ohhhhh I'm NOT a loser…'cause I didn't lose her!!! 🎶 (Happy birthday to me)."

Sansone commented on the post, "it's national charlie day" and shared the photos on her Instagram Story, writing simply, "birthday boy @charlieputh."

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in October, Puth was put in the hot seat over his relationship status. Asked by host Howard Stern whether he was single or with someone, Puth cautiously shared, "I'm with somebody now." Pressed further on whether he is in love, Puth responded, "Yeah, definitely."

Although Puth never mentioned Sanson by name, the singer revealed that his better half is "someone that I grew up with" in his small New Jersey hometown. "As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it's nice to have someone close to you that you've known for a very long time," he said.

"She’s always been very, very nice to me," he continued. "And I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future, because what is life without valleys and peaks, she would be there for me as well."

Prompted by a joke from Stern that he would make the "best album ever" if his girlfriend broke up with him, Puth shook his head with a smile. "I don't think she will," he said. Asked whether he thought she could be "the one," Puth admitted, "Yeah."

"Honestly, I get so scared of people now, like, I can’t really walk anywhere for whatever reason, and I think the more that happens, the more I just want to retreat to someone that I’ve known for a long time," he said of the relationship. "I'm not really interested in going out like I used to and being crazy."

Puth refrained from revealing his love's identity and declaring that if he decided to propose, he'd keep it entirely out of the spotlight.

"Certainly the media won’t know about it," he said. "I’ll go out of my way to make sure they don’t know … It becomes too much."