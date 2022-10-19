Charlie Puth Says He's 'Definitely' in Love With Hometown Girlfriend

Charlie Puth is ready to settle down. The 30-year-old musician is sharing that he's "definitely" in love with someone from his hometown and that she might just be the one.

In an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show this week, Puth was put in the hot seat over his relationship status. Asked by host Howard Stern whether he was single or with someone, Puth cautiously shared, "I'm with somebody now." Pressed further on whether he is in love, Puth responded, "Yeah, definitely."

The "Light Switch" singer revealed that his better half is "someone that I grew up with" in his small New Jersey hometown. "As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it's nice to have someone close to you that you've known for a very long time," he said.

"She’s always been very, very nice to me," he continued. "And I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future, because what is life without valleys and peaks, she would be there for me as well."

Prompted by a joke from Stern that he would make the "best album ever" if his girlfriend broke up with him, Puth shook his head with a smile. "I don't think she will," he said. Asked whether he thought she could be "the one," Puth admitted, "Yeah."

"Honestly, I get so scared of people now, like, I can’t really walk anywhere for whatever reason, and I think the more that happens, the more I just want to retreat to someone that I’ve known for a long time," he said of the relationship. "I'm not really interested in going out like I used to and being crazy."

Puth refrained from revealing his love's identity and declaring that if he decided to propose, he'd keep it entirely out of the spotlight.

"Certainly the media won’t know about it," he said. "I’ll go out of my way to make sure they don’t know … It becomes too much."

Earlier this year, while promoting his single, "That's Hilarious," Puth tearfully opened up about going through the "worst breakup of my life" in 2019.

"I'm really excited for the song to come out, but every time I hear it, I'm kind of brought back to a time that was really, really challenging in my life," Puth said at the time, blinking back tears. "It just rears its ugly head every time that I hear it... But it just brought me back to 2019, which was the f**king worst year of my life."

Puth said that he "just wanted to throw it under the carpet and start over and surround myself with better people. But this is the hardest song that I ever had to put together, and I'm so excited for you to hear it."

The song is featured on his new album, Charlie, out now.