'Cheaper by the Dozen' Trailer: Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff Manage Blended Family Chaos

The Bakers are back! On Monday, Disney+ released the trailer for the upcoming original movie Cheaper by the Dozen. The film stars Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff as Zoe and Paul Baker. After blending their two families, the couple has to navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business.

“We’re not a cult. But we’re weird, we’re one of a kind all the way,” Zoe and Paul say as they narrate the trailer.

It’s hard to keep up as Zoe and Paul attempt to get their children, ranging from elementary to high school, up and out the door for school. The trailer also explores the Baker’s lives as they navigate TikTok dances, family outings, a school assembly - - where Paul is the star -- and indoor drag races hosted by their children -- all without a nanny!

The heartwarming movie is a “fresh take” on the 2003 Disney film, which starred Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt, Hilary Duff, Piper Perabo and Ashton Kutcher.

The new Cheaper by the Dozen was directed by Gail Lerner, and the screenplay was written by Kenya Barris (Black-ish) and Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry (Grown-ish). Barris and Union also serve as producers of the film.

In addition to Union and Braff, the film stars include Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael.

Cheaper by the Dozen premieres exclusively on Disney+ on March 18.