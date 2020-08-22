Check Out the Official Trailer for 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'

Three years after Justice League played in theaters, director Zack Snyder has released the first trailer for the movie as he always intended it.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. announced that Snyder -- who had to step away from the project before it was completed due to a family tragedy -- would at long last be able to complete his cut of the movie, henceforth to be known as Zack Snyder's Justice League.

With this Justice League confirmed to be 4 hours long, there will be plenty we haven't seen included in the Snyder Cut. Set to Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," the trailer highlights new footage of big bad Darkseid and Superman in an all-black suit, as well as previously-cut storylines for Kiersey Clemons' Iris West and Fisher's Cyborg.

"You're going to see something with Flash in this film that I don't think you've ever seen before," Snyder also teased. "He interacts with time and space, so you may see him do something timely."

What's nowhere to be seen? Superman's CGIed-out mustache.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will stream on HBO Max in 2021.