Chelsea Clinton on What Ended Her Friendship With Ivanka Trump

Chelsea Clinton is getting honest about what ended her friendship with Ivanka Trump. The former first daughter didn't mince words when it came to describing this week's presidential debate -- and was similarly candid while discussing Ivanka on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"I've not spoken to her since 2016 and I have no interest in being friends with someone who is not only complicit but actively taking part in this administration's every day collision of cruelty and incompetence," Chelsea said, when asked to characterize their current relationship. "That's the answer."

Chelsea and Ivanka were friends for years before their parents -- Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, respectively -- ran against each other in the 2016 presidential election. They both declared on the campaign trail that they would remain friends after election day, but that wasn't the case. They were last seen together at President George H.W. Bush's funeral in November 2018, but Chelsea said in an April 2020 interview with Stephen Colbert that she and Ivanka hadn't spoken in a "long time."

"We were in touch at the beginning of the campaign. But it's just really hard when there's someone who's actively embracing their candidate -- whether it's their father or not -- who is trafficking in racism and sexism and anti-semitism and Islamophobia and homophobia and transphobia and conspiracy theories and lies and is so fundamentally corrupt," Chelsea told Cohen on Thursday.

"I don't think [Ivanka and her father] are the same by any standard, but I think she's more than complicit, as anyone who has worked for him for so long by definition is," she added. "And I don't want to be friends with someone like that."

As for Chelsea's thoughts on Tuesday's debate between the president and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Chelsea said it reaffirmed her idea that "Donald Trump is still a racist, incompetent, miserable, ghoul of a human being."

Hillary offered her thoughts on the debate on Twitter, reacting to fans on Tuesday who wrote about the sympathy they feel for her after watching the president continuously interrupt his opponent and moderator Chris Wallace.

