Chelsea Handler Says She's 'Absolutely' Considering a Late-Night Comeback (Exclusive)

Chelsea Handler is ready to make her late-night TV return! On Wednesday, ET spoke with the comedian during The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala, where she opened up about her upcoming guest-hosting slot on TheDaily Show following Trevor Noah’s exit.

"I’m guest hosting TheDaily Show in the week of Feb. 6, so I’m really looking forward to that," the 47-year-old told ET’s Cassie DiLaura. "That’s pretty much a great gig for me because it’s political satirical. You get to make fun of everything. So, I love the idea of it."

Handler will join Al Franken, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans as the list of stars filling in on the comedy show, starting Jan. 17. Correspondents and contributors to The Daily Show will also get the chance to sit in the anchor chair.

Handler was the host of Chelsea Lately, which ran for seven seasons from 2007 to 2014. When it comes to having another show of her own, the Chelsea host says a comeback is in the stars.

"Yes, absolutely," she said. "I’m moving in that direction."

For Handler, there is something missing from the late-night circuit, and she's ready to bring it back.

"Having a female's perspective," she added. "It's enough to have a bunch of guys that are on our side and are speaking up on behalf of us, but it's not the same as having a woman."

She continued, "There is a lack of female representation, in late-night, and I can do that job. I’ve done it before and I’m gonna do it again."

Prior to her Daily Show gig, Handler got some practice as she opened the Women in Hollywood breakfast, an occasion she said gives her an opportunity to empower.

"I always love to get up and be a big proponent of women and remind women all over that, you know, it’s not a competition," she told ET. "We’re all in this together and when one of us rises, the other all rise together. We've been taught that there is only a limited amount of room for women and that's just not the case."

Handler knows that it’s women who will get the job done. "When women are in charge, great things happen," she added.