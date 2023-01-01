Cher Celebrates New Year's Eve With Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards Amid Engagement Speculation

Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards rang in 2023 together! The 76-year-old singer took to Twitter on New Year's Eve to share a pic from their festivities, and made sure to show off the massive diamond ring her 36-year-old music executive beau got her for Christmas.

The shot shows Cher smiling in glee as she gets a kiss on the cheek from Edwards. The pear-shaped sparkler is front and center in the pic, though the singer wore the jewelry on her middle finger, not her ring finger.

"Happy New Year Daddy," Cher tweeted alongside the photo.

Cher later posted a similar shot, this one featuring the couple laughing and lovingly gazing into each other's eyes.

"This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her," she wrote.

Cher and Edwards first met at Paris Fashion Week in September. Cher confirmed her romance the music executive the next month, after the duo was spotted holding hands during a night out in Los Angeles.

In December, during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cher gushed about her relationship.

"On paper it's kind of ridiculous, but in real life we get along great," Cher said of Edwards, who's 40 years her junior. "He's fabulous, and I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve. He's very kind. He's very smart. He's very talented, and he's really funny. And I think he's quite handsome."

Then, on Christmas day, Cher fueled engagement rumors when she shared a pic of Edwards' gift to her -- a large diamond ring. "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E.," she wrote alongside the photo.

