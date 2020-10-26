Cheryl Burke Suffers Head Injury During 'Dancing With the Stars' Rehearsal

Cheryl Burke is recovering from a scary incident that happened over the weekend during rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars. A source close to production tells ET that they aren't sure if the pro dancer will be able to perform tonight, but hopes she will.

While practicing for the dance competition show's Villains Night with her celebrity partner, AJ McLean, Cheryl, 36, fell and hit her head on the floor. A medic was called and examined Cheryl on the scene, advising her to take the rest of the day off, according to People, who was first to report the news.

"@cherylburke sustained a head injury yesterday during rehearsals," DWTS wrote in a post shared to Instagram on Monday. "We're sending her well wishes for a speedy recovery before tonight's #VillainsNight! ❤️ #DWTS."

Cheryl also confirmed the news on her own page, writing, "Yesterday, I took a hard fall while rehearsing for #VillainsNight. Even though AJ kills me at the end of this Tango, this wasn't part of the routine."

"It's one of those things that can happen in a split second," she added. "Thankfully, I have the best partner I could ask for that was there to pick me up off the ground. Tune in to #DWTS at 8/7c on ABC and please vote for us!! Text AJ to 21523 and vote online at dwtsvote.abc.com. Keeping our fingers crossed for only planned mishaps during the show tonight!! #TeamPrettyMessedUp."

In a video clip shared by DWTS, Cheryl can be seen losing her footing. The incident caused her to fall backwards, with her head hitting the studio floor. "Cheryl and I were practicing during stage rehearsal and it did not go well," AJ explains. "It happened so fast, I just heard her head hit the floor."

ET has reached out to Cheryl's rep for additional comment.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.