'Chicago P.D.' Sneak Peek: Voight Confronts Upton About Her Romance With Halstead (Exclusive)

This isn't the type of conversation anyone wants to have with their superior.

On Wednesday's Chicago P.D., titled "The Right Thing," Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) is confronted by Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) after a botched meet-up with an informant and some criminals puts the team back on their heels in their latest crime sting. Believing that Upton made a bad judgment call, he has a feeling that Upton's under-the-radar romance with her partner, Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), may have something to do with it.

In ET's exclusive clip from the episode, Voight and Upton have a difficult conversation about her police work and whether her relationship with Halstead is partially to blame for her most recent close call after Halstead tries to take the blame for the major hiccup.

"What happened? You scared him off. We had time to make those plays...," Voight confronts Upton after pulling her aside.

"I had the better eye. You said, 'Go with your gut.' I went with my gut," she says, defending her decision.

"I said gut. I said gut, not heart," Voight fires back, which catches Upton completely off guard. "I have zero interest in having this conversation but here we are, so here I go. You and Jay, are you a thing?"

Upton's pause says it all. "Does it matter?"

"If it affects how you police, it matters. It sure as hell matters," Voight pointedly says, forcing Upton to stand her ground and defend the move once more. But as Upton walks away after their tense conversation, it's clear Voight doesn't believe what she's saying.

Talk about an uncomfortable (and unlikeliest) triangle!

