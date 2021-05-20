Chris Cuomo Apologizes For Getting Involved In Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Sexual Harassment Scandal

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, is apologizing for getting involved in the politician’s sexual harassment scandal.

Chris Cuomo responded to a story in the Washington Post claiming he joined a series of conference calls with the governor’s staff.

The report said Chris Cuomo encouraged his older brother to defy calls to resign amid mounting accusations of sexual misconduct.

“When my brother’s situation became turbulent, being looped into calls with other friends of his and advisors that did include some of his staff, I understand why that was a problem for CNN. It will not happen again. It was a mistake,” Chris Cuomo said on Thursday.

Chris Cuomo has not been covering the news regarding the governor on his broadcast.

CNN described Chris Cuomo’s behavior surrounding the phone calls as “inappropriate” but said the anchor will not face disciplinary action.

This story was originally published by CBS New York on May 20, 2021 at 11:43 p.m. ET.