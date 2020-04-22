Chris Cuomo's Son Mario Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Amid both Chris and Cristina Cuomo's battles with COVID-19, Cristina revealed on Wednesday that their son, Mario, has also been diagnosed with the virus. She shared the news alongside photos of her and her husband with 14-year-old Mario, while also marking the importance of Earth Day.

"On this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, show kindness toward our planet and every creature who inhabits it, as the transcendent photographer, adventurer, preservationist and raconteur Peter Beard advised us," she began of Beard, who died earlier this month. "My old friend’s recent death offers an eerily timely punctuation on this virus and a reminder that we can’t forget to protect one another, and the animals that roam the Earth."

"This virus has created a different version of me. My hope is to be stronger, healthier, smarter about the virus at large," Cristina continued. "After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus."

"My heart hurts more than my head over his infection," she continued. "This virus does not discriminate. While kids are more resilient, they can suffer [the] same severity of symptoms."

Cristina noted that she's "applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol" and is focusing on giving him "lots of vitamins."

"Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am feeding him healthy foods that I normally can’t get him to touch," she added.

Chris tested positive for the virus in March, with Cristina getting her diagnosis just over two weeks later.

ET's Nischelle Turner recently spoke to Cristina and she revealed how she and Chris were following a naturopathic route toward recovery.

"Of course the 6,000 milligrams of Vitamin C a day, I think, is mandatory," she said. "Whether you're sick or you're healthy, you should be taking Vitamin C, Vitamin B, Vitamin D, Zinc... every day."

"[And] there's the breathing exercises that I do with my friend, who's a yoga instructor," Cristina continued. "Yes, you're helping your lungs, but you're also helping your mental health. That's really important right now. People have been feeling really debilitated by this virus mentally."

Cristina also noted that "this isn't about treating the virus, it's treating your immune system, giving it the nourishing elements that it requires to stay strong."

"We need to develop immunities to these things, so I'm relieved that I got this virus," she added. "It will teach my immune system to be stronger and that's my fight. That's my battle."