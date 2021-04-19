Chris Evans Responds After Lizzo Drunkenly DMs Him -- and It's Perfect

Can you blame her? Lizzo was cringing on TikTok after sharing that she drunkenly slid into Chris Evans' DMs.

It all started over the weekend when the 32-year-old "Juice" singer shared a funny TikTok, writing, "Don’t drink and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises this is a joke."

Using an audio clip from TikTok star Tatayanna Mitchell, Lizzo mouths the words, "The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not going to be able to marry him and honestly it hurts me to the core because damn, Papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like Chris..."

In the clip, Lizzo shows the DM she sent to the 39-year-old Captain America star, which features a gust of wind, a female basketball player, and a basketball emoji. Fans have interpreted this as Lizzo declaring she's shooting her shot with the Hollywood heartthrob.

To make matters even better, Evans responded to the DM and subsequent TikTok, with Lizzo sharing his hilarious response in a second video.

"No shame in a drunk DM," Evans wrote with a kissing face emoji. "God knows I've done worse on this app lol," he added with a face palm emoji.

The Knives Out star might be referencing when he accidentally leaked a nude photo of his manhood on his Instagram Story this past September.

At the time, he shared on The Tamron Hall Show, "It was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments. Things happen. It's embarrassing, but you gotta roll with the punches. I will say, I have pretty fantastic fans who came to my support. That was really, really nice."