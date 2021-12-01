Chris Evans Reuniting With 'Knives Out' Co-Star Ana de Armas, Who's Replacing Scarlett Johansson in 'Ghosted'

Reunited and it feels so good! It was announced on Friday that Chris Evans will be teaming up with his Knives Out co-star, Ana de Armas, who has been tapped to replace Scarlett Johansson in Ghosted.

At this point, it's unclear exactly what the film's got in store for audiences but it's being dubbed as "a high-concept romantic action adventure film." Ghosted, an Apple Original Film produced by Skydance Media, will be directed by Dexter Fletcher, best known for helming Rocket Man. De Armas will serve as an executive producer on the film and Evans will serve as a producer. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool and Zombieland) are writing the screenplay and are also serving as producers.

Johansson had been attached to the film when news about the movie broke earlier this summer. As for why Johansson had to bow out, Deadline reports the intent was to get the film into production by February but Johansson had a scheduling conflict.

Evans and de Armas, of course, were part of the critically acclaimed ensemble cast for the 2019 film Knives Out. In addition to Ghosted, they're also set to star in the Russo brothers action thriller The Gray Man for Netflix. That film's set to stream in 2022.

Evans is one busy man. In October, Pixar dropped the trailer for its upcoming animated film, Lightyear, which stars Evans as the voice of Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear. The animated film is set to be released in June 2022.