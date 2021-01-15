Chris Meloni Shares First 'Law & Order: SVU' Photo With Mariska Hargitay From Set

Benson and Stabler, together again!

On Friday, Christopher Meloni shared a selfie from the set of Law & Order: SVU as he reunited with Mariska Hargitay for their anticipated onscreen reunion.

The black-and-white photo, the first with the former co-stars ahead of Stabler's return, features Meloni in the foreground with a seated Hargitay on set looking toward the camera.

"We are a little bit closer," Meloni teased.

Later in the day, Hargitay posted an adorable selfie from set, with a caption referencing Meloni's cheeky tease.

"Now even closer," she wrote.

Meloni's appearance on season 22 of SVU will lead into the spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime, which is set to debut sometime in 2021. (It was originally slated for the season 22 premiere, before SVU was pushed off NBC's fall schedule, delaying his return.)

Previously, he shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set in December as he got ready to step into Elliot Stabler's shoes.

Hargitay teased his SVU return with a screenshot from a virtual table read featuring the current cast, writers and producers.

"We have been Zooming our cast readthroughs all season. This one was different," showrunner Warren Leight told ET over email in early January. "In some ways it had the feel of an opening night on Broadway: lots of anticipation, excitement, even nervousness. We had many well-wishers from the network, studio, and Wolf Entertainment join us. The moment Benson and Stabler had their first scene, everything fell into place. I just wish we could have all gone to an opening party when it was over."

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For more on the series, watch below.

