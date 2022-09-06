Chris Pine's Rep Addresses Claim Harry Styles Spit on Him at Venice Film Festival

Chris Pine's rep is denying a fan theory. In a statement to ET, the 42-year-old actor's rep shuts down claims that Harry Styles spit on Pine at the premiere of their flick, Don't Worry Darling, at the Venice Film Festival.

"This is a ridiculous story... a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," Pine's rep tells ET. "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine."

"There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist," the actor's rep adds.

ET has reached out to Styles' rep for comment.

The speculation began when a clip from the event went viral on social media. In the video, Styles appears to do something with his mouth at the exact moment that Pine stops clapping, smiles and shakes his head.

Some fans went on to claim that Styles had spit on Pine, while others alleged that the moment simply showed Pine realizing he'd put his sunglasses in his lap.

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022

The commentary of the viral moment is just the latest in a string of controversies surrounding Don't Worry Darling and its press tour. Director Olivia Wilde had a public exchange with actor Shia LaBeouf, claiming she fired him from the project, but he responded with video footage saying he quit. LaBeouf's role ultimately went to Styles, who also began a romantic relationship with Wilde during filming.

There's also been reported tension between Wilde and the film's star, Florence Pugh. The actress opted to forego a Don't Worry Darling press event, before attending the film's premiere. Pugh is said to have missed the press event due to a scheduling conflict with her other production, Dune. As for Wilde, she's publicly praised the actress in many interviews.

"As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself," Wilde said at a press conference. "I don't feel the need to contribute. It's sufficiently well nourished."