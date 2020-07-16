Chris Rock Gets His First Tattoo at 55 With His Daughter

Chris Rock is finally getting inked! The 55-year-old comedian recently got his first tattoo ever at Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City with one of his daughters, Zahra.

The tattoo studio shared pics of the father-daughter duo on Instagram, with Rock, who was wearing a T-shirt, hat and mask, opting for a Basquiat crown on his shoulder.

"First tattoo for King @chrisrock and his wonderful daughter," Bang Bang Tattoo captioned the photos. "Thank you for the trust."

As for his daughter, she got the same crown, but added a dinosaur to her ink, and she even captured video from the father-daughter outing to her Instagram Story.

Zahra Rock/Instagram

Zahra Rock/Instagram

Rock has two daughters, Lola, 18, and Zahra with his ex, Malaak Compton. He and Compton split in 2014 after 19 years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in August of 2016. In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Rock admitted to crying at one point during his and Compton's custody battle.

"We live in a world where men are assumed to not have feelings," he said at the time. "All my friends assume I moved into the city after my divorce, away from my girls. When I say I bought a house around the corner, it blows their minds."

