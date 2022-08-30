Chris Rock Has a Dramatic Standoff With Javier Bardem in 'Look At Me' Teaser

Chris Rock and Javier Bardem are going toe-to-toe in the dramatic teaser trailer for their new short film, Look At Me. Directed by Sally Potter, the 16-minute piece is slated to debut at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 9.

Rock appears with blond hair for the project, which touches on the theme of male anger and was filmed three years ago. He and Bardem play a gala organizer and drummer, respectively, with tensions running high ahead of an event. After being publicly slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars earlier this year, the thematic elements of Look At Me carry extra weight.

Rock said during a recent comedy performance that he was asked to host next year's Academy Awards after the incident in March, but refused. He has also declined an offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards.

"Chris joked that returning to the Oscars would be like returning to the scene of the crime and said that it would be similar to asking Nicole Brown Simpson to go back to the Italian restaurant where she left her glasses," an eyewitness told ET.

While he continued to make light of the incident, he did admit that getting hit by Smith hurt a lot more than words do. Calling Smith "Suge Smith," Rock talked about the incident for "a few minutes in a joking way," but kept his references to it "short and classy," another eyewitness said.

A separate eyewitness shared, "Chris also said he will never do a sit-down interview with anyone, like Oprah or any big outlet, and complain or speak about what happened, because he will never be a victim."

On July 29, Smith shared a deeply personal video message to social media, in which he apologized to Rock and the comedian's family, as well as his own family and friends for the now-infamous Oscars slap scandal.

He also revealed that he had reached out to Rock. However, "the message that came back," Smith said, was that the comedian was not ready to talk and would reach out when he is.

It seems like Smith may be waiting a while. As a source told ET, "Chris has no plans to reach out to Will."

