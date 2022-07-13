Chris Rock Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys, Source Says -- Here's Why

Chris Rock will not be taking the awards show stage as host anytime soon. A source tells ET that the comedian turned down the offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards.

The source reveals that Rock was approached to host this year's Emmy's but turned down the job. "He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," the source says.

But that's not all. The source adds that Rock is "over" Hollywood and is hoping to travel and lay low after his comedy tour.

Television's biggest night is set to air on Sept. 12 and the ceremony will be broadcast from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. While there have been reports that Rock denying the gig could lead to the awards show going hostless, a rep for the TV Academy tells ET that is inaccurate. Going hostless is not being considered at this time, the rep added.

Rock's recent history with award shows has been turbulent, as many will remember it was at the 2022 Academy Awards that Will Smith slapped Rock in the face after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith before presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature.

"Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it." (Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder which causes bald spots and hair loss.) Moments later, Smith walked onto the stage and gave Rock an open-handed slap to his cheek. Smith then walked offstage and cursed at Rock from his seat, yelling, "Leave my wife's name out of your f**king mouth."

Now regarded as "the slap heard around the world," a source at the event told ET the moment was unsettling, unexpected, confusing and changed the atmosphere for the remainder of the evening.

Following the shocking ceremony, Smith released a statement apologizing to Rock and to the Academy for his actions. "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," Smith penned. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, airing at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.