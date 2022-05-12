Chrishell Stause and G Flip Turn Up the Heat With PDA-Filled 'Get Me Outta Here' Music Video

G Flip might be singing "Get me outta here," but it doesn't look like they and Chrishell Stause are in any hurry.

The real-life couple have officially made their music video debut together, starring in G Flip's newly dropped visual for "Get Me Outta Here." In the video, the two aren't shy about turning up the heat in a convenience store as they make out in an aisle. Those scenes are interspersed with steamier ones of them grinding on each other -- at points with Chrishell's hands around G Flip's neck -- shown all in red.

"Sorry everyone, I was confused and thought this was how babies were made😬," Chrishell wrote on Instagram to promote the music video. "Back to the drawing board! 🤷🏻‍♀️"

G Flip commented, "You’re absolutely amazing ✨"

They also celebrated the release of the video on their own Instagram account, writing in part, "Thank you so much to everyone involved, this is my favorite release to date. Thank you to @danfarber for producing and writing the track with me, we spent a good amount of time finessing every part, you’re such a legend dude. Cheers to the crew on set of the music video that are proudly 80% queer. Thank you to sweet @chrishell.stause for being a [sic] apart of this, everyone send her all the love in the galaxy ✨."

The Selling Sunset star recently spoke publicly about her relationship with the Australian singer for the first time during the reunion episode for the hit Netflix series. During the taped sit-down, Chrishell, who split from Jason Oppenheim late last year, noted that she would be starring in G Flip's music video.

"I think I was probably as surprised as anyone just because nothing’s really changed for me," Chrishell said of her new romance. "I'm still very attracted to masculine energy and a good human."

In a video shared on social media, Chrishell discussed G Flip identifying as non-binary. "Everyone is different but for them, they really feel like they are a mix and they identify on both sides of male, female. So that's one of those things I personally find such a beautiful mix," she said of her partner. "I think it's probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quickly."

The reality star explained that she fell for the singer because of their heart and character. "I know some of you won't understand this or agree with this but for me, it is about the person. It is about their heart," Chrishell said. "Yes, there's that part of you that's what you're attracted to. But for me, I am attracted to masculine energy. And I don't really care what the physical form is."