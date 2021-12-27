Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's Split Was 'a Long Time Coming,' Source Says

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim weren't on the same page when it came to their future. The Selling Sunset stars confirmed their split earlier this month, five months after going public with their relationship. A source tells ET that the real estate moguls had different views when it came to starting a family and that their breakup "was a long time coming."

"Chrishell wants to have kids much sooner than Jason does,” the source says. “She is really interested in starting a family and that's not something that is on Jason's mind right now."

"Chrishell felt like she had to get serious with herself and break her own heart by ending her relationship with Jason because having kids is a main priority for her," the source continues. "She doesn't want to wait or be on Jason's timeline."

Shortly after the news broke, the 40-year-old reality star took to Instagram with a transparent post with a reason for the pair's split. "I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships," Stause wrote, adding that she is "choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly."

"Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for a family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward," she wrote. "Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes."

Stause explained that she would have rather remained silent when it came to her split. However, she ended the emotional post with a thank you for the support. "I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind," she concluded. "Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand. And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts."

Oppenheim also confirmed the news with a statement on his own social media page. "While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," he said in the statement. "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had and it was the happiest and the most fulfilling relationship of my life. While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another. Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."

The pair, whose work alongside each other has been documented on the Netflix series, confirmed their love with a series of steamy PDA vacation pictures in July.