Chrishell Stause Gets Choked Up Over Her and Justin Hartley's 'Unfortunate' Split (Exclusive)

Chrishell Stause's split from Justin Hartley will soon be playing out on her Netflix show, Selling Sunset, and she's not ready to relive it again.

"It's obviously not something that I am looking forward to but it does follow our real life," Stause tells ET's Keltie Knight during a joint video interview with her and her Selling Sunset co-star, Mary Fitzgerald. "Where the show picks up, that was my life and unfortunately you are going to follow the journey of that -- the good and the bad."

The 38-year-old realtor adds, "When it gets to the bad, I am going to go under a rock and I am going to go off the grid."

Stause and Hartley filed for divorce toward the end of last year, and in a season 3 teaser for Selling Sunset, Stause says she's in "shock" over the split.

"I obviously really, truly love him and it's unfortunate the way that everything happened and the timing of everything," she tells ET before getting a little choked up. "I still had a month to plot shooting the show when this all went down. Hopefully we can get to a place where one day we will look back at this and laugh. I don't know, hopefully. It's very unfortunate and relationships are hard."

While it's been a rough couple of months for Stause, things are turning around for her. "I have so many great things to focus on and so much good news," she says. "It's one of those things where I have to focus on what I am really grateful and fortunate for and that's a lot right now. So, I am very good."

Season 2 of Selling Sunset premieres Friday, May 22, on Netflix and season 3 will debut on Aug. 7.