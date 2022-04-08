Chrishell Stause Recalls Selling Wedding Ring From Ex Justin Hartley to Help Pay for New House

For Chrishell Stause, it was goodbye diamonds, hello home!

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the famed host raised the topic of Stause selling her wedding ring from ex Justin Hartley to help pay for her new home.

"I love that!" Clarkson said. "That's funny."

"When sometimes life gives you lemons, sometimes you gotta add a little vodka," Stause quipped back. "I was trying to, you know, make the best out of a situation."

As for Stause, she has since briefly dated her Selling Sunset co-star and boss, Jason Oppenheim, before their split was announced in December 2021.

"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," Oppenheim said in a statement. "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had and it was the happiest and the most fulfilling relationship of my life. While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another. Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."

According to a new trailer for the upcoming fifth season of the Netflix hit, viewers will get a look into the their romance before it came to an end.