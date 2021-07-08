'Chrisley Knows Best' Sets Season 9 Premiere Date: Watch the Supertease! (Exclusive)

The Chrisleys are back!

Chrisley Knows Best will kick off season 9 on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network, ET can exclusively reveal.

In the first look at the supertease of the upcoming season, which ET exclusively debuts, Todd Chrisley prepares to celebrate his 52nd birthday, while he and wife Julie find themselves house hunting for their dream home in Nashville, Tennessee, and crashing with Nanny Faye for the time being.

Todd and Julie, who also reach their 25-year wedding anniversary this season, continue to share their family's antics, from their daughter, Savannah, remodeling their old family home to an ominous-sounding visit with a fortune teller to youngest son Grayson getting his driver's permit.

During one of the supertease's more serious moments, Todd and Julie's children speculate whether their frequent arguments and bickering are a sign that divorce may be on the horizon.

Watch the exclusive season 9 supertease below.

Here's the official season 9 synopsis: "While Todd and Julie celebrate 25 years of marital bliss, they find themselves crashing with Nanny Faye as they search for their new dream home. Savannah prepares to take over her parents' former residence, but struggles to find a way to make it her own. When Nanny Faye delves into a new business venture, she finds herself in a turf war with a neighboring competitor. Even though Grayson is now the tallest sibling, he still finds himself leaning on his older brother, Chase, for dating advice. Todd’s parenting is tested as Chloe wants to quit swimming and Savannah is tired of him treating her more like a business partner than a daughter. Whether they are enjoying a NASCAR race or a family vacation in Florida, one thing is certain, Chrisley hijinks and hilarity will follow."

The first seven seasons of Chrisley Knows Best are available to stream on Peacock, with season 8 available beginning Friday.

