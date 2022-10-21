'Chrisley Knows Best's Chase Chrisley Engaged to Emmy Medders

Chase Chrisley is gearing up to tie the knot! The 27-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram on Friday to announce that he popped the question to Emmy Medders, his on-and-off girlfriend of two years.

Chrisley shared the happy news alongside pics from the proposal, during which he knelt in rose petals that were laid out in the shape of a heart. Chrisley also included shots of him and Medders celebrating the occasion, and a pic of his now-fiancée showing off her oval-shaped ring.

"I am the luckiest man in the world, being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God," he captioned his post. "You are the sunshine when it’s dark, you are the rain when it’s dry. I love you more than life itself and can’t wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!"

The engaged pair told People that the proposal happened at First Horizon Park in Nashville, Tennessee. Chrisley rented out the 12,000-seat stadium for the special moment, and had his and Medders' families hiding in the dugout to witness it all go down.

"I was so surprised," Medders told the outlet. "I had no idea it was happening."

"It was the perfect night," Chrisley added. "There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together."

