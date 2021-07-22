Chrissy Teigen Breaks Down in Tears as She Reads Supportive Fan Mail

Chrissy Teigen is thankful for her fans' support. The 35-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share photos and videos of letters she received following her pregnancy loss last year.

Teigen and husband John Legend, who share Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, announced they were expecting baby number three in August 2020. After several complications, Teigen suffered her pregnancy loss the next month. In her post sharing the devastating news, Teigen said she and her family were in "the kind of pain we’ve never felt before."

While online support poured in from friends and fans at the time, Teigen just recently received the fan mail that was sent to her following the pregnancy loss.

"This is just piles of letters that we just got, because the place... where you guys send mail has been shut down and they opened back up and now we got everything," a choked up Teigen explained as she panned the camera over the large pile of mail. "You guys sent the most amazing condolence letters and cards and books and I just want you to know we got all of them."

"I'm going to read them all," she promised. "I love you guys. I love you. I love you."

Instagram /Chrissy Teigen

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen

Teigen's posts came amid her recent controversy, which began after Courtney Stodden alleged in a Daily Beast interview that the model used to send them disparaging comments on social media. Following Stodden's claims, Teigen took a break from her social platforms, and exited her role on Never Have I Ever. She was replaced on the Netflix series by Gigi Hadid.

Around the same time, fashion designer Michael Costello took to Instagram to level new allegations of bullying by Teigen, and claimed that the model and her stylist, Monica Rose, allegedly tried to ruin his career. Days later, Teigen fired back at Costello and claimed the DMs and emails that Costello shared as proof of the alleged bullying were fake.

Earlier this month, Teigen reflected on being canceled in an Instagram post.

"Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot," Teigen wrote. "Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow."

"All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just...tired of being sick with myself all day," she continued. "I don’t even know if it’s good to say any of this because it’s gonna get brutally picked apart but I dunno. I can’t do this silent s**t anymore!"

As for how long she thinks she'll be canceled, Teigen told TMZ paparazzi on Tuesday that "it could be forever."

"All I can do is live my life and take care of my kids and family. Everyone else can make their choice," she said. "You just have to be able to live your life and do the same things you were doing before."