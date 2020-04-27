Chrissy Teigen Claps Back After Body-Shaming Trolls Criticize Her 'Square' Figure

Chrissy Teigen is standing up to her critics. The 34-year-old model took to Twitter over the weekend to share a video of herself rocking a one-piece black swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

In the cute clip, Teigen films herself in the mirror joking, "I never post thirst traps, so here I am trapping you in thirst... with thirst."

While many fans replied with compliments for the mother of two, others attempted to body shame Teigen, with one troll commenting that she was "shaped like Sponge Bob," the cartoon character.

Teigen lamented the "super mean" comments in a follow up tweet, before expanding on her thoughts after a supportive fan reached out.

"So, @chrissyteigen posted a quick vid of herself in a body suite and the world went on attack. Men and women both throwing insults," the fan wrote. "I only WISH I could look like her! When did all these a**hats become walking perfect Ken and Barbies? #douchebags"

"Everyone used to....surgically enhanced curves," Teigen responded. "I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways!"

Teigen, who's married to John Legend, also noted how people would respond "if one day I showed up with hips and an a**."

"Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too!" she wrote. "I’m happy, John’s happy, we all happy and doing a-OK!"

After seeing the negativity, Jameela Jamil reached out in support of Teigen, writing, "I loved the video. Didn’t see a shape. Just saw fire."

"Thank u :( I’ve gotten used to my right angle bod," Teigen replied. "You’d think people have seen it enough that it doesn’t shock them anymore but nope, lol."

Another supportive user also apologized for people "being so rude" to Teigen, telling her, "You're so beautiful inside and out."

"It’s OK, I’ve been a rectangle my whole life and it’s gotten me pretty far!" Teigen quipped.

Teigen has been quarantining with Legend and their children, and admitted that it does get to her at times. Check out what she had to say about the coronavirus pandemic in the video below.