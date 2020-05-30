Chrissy Teigen Donating $200,000 to Help Pay for George Floyd Protestors' Bail

As many people around the country continue to protest against police brutality and George Floyd's death, Chrissy Teigen is finding a way to help those who have gotten arrested.

The Chrissy's Court star took to Twitter on Saturday to share that she would be donating $200,000 to help pay for protestors' bailouts. She first offered to donate $100,000 before she decided to double the amount.

"In celebration of whatever the f**k maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country," Teigen tweeted, referencing the viral #MAGANight hashtag.

However, Teigen then donated an additional $100,000 after someone replied that the people were "rioters and criminals."

"Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000," she replied.

Floyd, a black man living in Minnesota, died after a police officer held him down by the neck with his knee for more than seven minutes when he was arrested for suspicion of forgery outside a deli. Since Floyd's death, people have begun to protest in Minneapolis and across the nation. On Friday, the since-fired police officer who held down Floyd by his neck was arrested and charged with murder.

Other celebrities have also started donating money for people's bailouts. Colin Kaepernick, in partnership with Know Your Rights Campaign, established a fund to pay the legal fees for protesters in Minneapolis.

"In fighting for liberation there‘s always retaliation. We must protect our Freedom Fighters. We started a legal defense initiative to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis paid for by @yourrightscamp," the NFL star tweeted.

Additionally, Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, Don Cheadle, Ben Schwartz and many more made $1,000 donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a nonprofit that helps pay bail for people who don't have the funds to do so.

Kehlani and Jameela Jamil also posted a screenshot of their $1,000 donations.

Michelle Obama, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Cardi B and many more artists and celebrities have expressed their sadness, anger and how they are helping during this troubling time in the U.S.

Kelly Rowland even held back tears as she explained to ET's Kevin Frazier the "hurt" she was feeling about the racial injustices.

"I can't sit still. I'm angry. I'm hurt. At times feeling hopeless," Rowland admitted while in tears. "But then sometimes I look at my son and I'm like, hell no. I gotta keep going and what do I need to do? [I'm] feeling for the families that have to go through all this. Communities, all their emotions, [it] just makes me angry. There's so many things I'm feeling, like everyone."

