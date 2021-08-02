Chrissy Teigen Enjoys First 'Sober' Trip to Italy With Husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen's la dolce vita doesn't include any wine or prosecco! The 35-year-old model and cookbook author took to Instagram on Sunday to share some glam photos of herself and husband John Legend in Capri, Italy, attending the UNICEF gala.

"Car plane car lunch lunch car plane another plane another car boat lunch dinner dinner dinner another car another boat plane another plane car HOME!! we haven’t done something like this for soooo long, it made us feel young again!" the mother of two captioned her post.

She then thanked the event coordinators, and designers for putting together her look as well as those who helped plan her trip.

"But really thanks for making me feel so pretty and helping me along in my quest to have my first sober Italian getaway," she shared. "I hate the word sober by the way, it’s so rehab/medical. Anyhow honestly it was so so trippy being sober at something you typically would have been wasted at. that paired with all the crazy hot young models and club dudes and seeing your young self over and over, oh man it was crazy. anyhow I dunno. I’m rambling. we had so much fun. I didn’t do anything I’d regret and I’m glad I’ll get to remember it all!!"

Teigen first opened up about her sobriety in December 2020, revealing she first decided to get sober on her birthday last November.

"On my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend," Teigen wrote at the time referencing the book Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol. "I was done with making an a** out of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s**t by six, not being able to sleep. I have been sober ever since."

Legend performed at the UNICEF gala on Sunday, posting pictures to his own account and writing, "Mom and dad had a great date night in Capri last night. Thank you @luisaviaroma and @unicefitalia for having us and asking me to perform!"