Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Alison Roman's Temporary Leave From 'New York Times'

Chrissy Teigen is sharing her thoughts on Alison Roman's New York Times column being put on hiatus following their brief feud.

The Cravings author responded to several comments on social media this week, regarding Roman's temporary leave from the newspaper and where things stand between her and the food critic today.

"Has the beef been squashed?" one fan asked on Twitter, to which Teigen replied, "I hope we can laugh about it one day but I'm not happy with the NYT leave so she def can't laugh about it yet. It just sucks in every way."

"I very publicly forgave Alison and that was real. When I said I don't believe in being cancelled for your honest opinion, that was very real," she added in response to a separate tweet. "I don't agree with what the NYT has done, I am not them. I didn't call them, I didn't write, and most of all, I'd like her back."

Teigen also responded to a tweet from Bari Weiss, a staff editor and writer for the NYT. "You used to have to do something real to get cancelled," Weiss wrote. "Apparently now you just have to criticize a celebrity!"

"I don’t like this one bit," Teigen tweeted back. "I’m doing what I can (off Twitter) to make that known."

As ET previously reported, Roman has been making headlines for the controversial comments she made about Teigen, along with tidying expert Marie Kondo, in an interview with The New Consumer last week. She said at the time that Teigen's business empire "horrifies" her, and that Kondo has "capitalized" on her fame.

Teigen went on a Twitter rant shortly after hearing Roman's comments, telling fans that she was mostly "bummed" because she looked up to the food critic. Roman then issued a lengthy apology for the "stupid, careless and insensitive" remarks she made.

"I'm not the victim here, and my insecurities don't excuse this behavior," Roman wrote in part. "I'm a white woman who has and will continue to benefit from white privilege and I realize that makes what I said even more inexcusable and hurtful. The fact that it didn't occur to me that I had singled out two Asian women is one hundred percent a function of my privilege (being blind to racial insensitivities is a discriminatory luxury)."

"I know that our culture frequently goes after women, especially women of color, and I'm ashamed to have contributed to that," she continued. "I want to lift up women and support women of color, my actions indicated the opposite."

Teigen responded again, tweeting, "Thank u for this, @alisoneroman."

"To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for u to apologize for what you genuinely thought! The comments stung, but they moreso stung because they came from u!" she explained. "It wasn't my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me!"