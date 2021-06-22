Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Has Been Her 'Everything' Amid Bullying Scandal

A paparazzo caught up with the 35-year-old model on Monday as she arrived at her office in Los Angeles, one of the few sightings of Teigen since her cyberbullying scandal erupted. When asked how instrumental Legend has been for her, Teigen appeared to be in good spirits and happily answered.

"Oh my god, he's been everything," she said. "My everything. Vital."

Teigen was also asked about doing a possible interview with Oprah Winfrey, to which she replied, "I have no idea about the Oprah thing, honestly." When she was then asked if she would be open to doing an interview with Winfrey alongside Courtney Stodden -- whom Chrissy has publicly apologized to after cyberbullying her in the past -- she laughed.

Over the weekend, Teigen stepped away from her cleaning supplies company, Safely, that she launched with her close friend, Kris Jenner. Safely's Instagram account posted, "Chrissy will be stepping away from Safely to take much needed time to focus on herself and be with her family. We fully support her decision and are so thankful for her contributions."

Meanwhile, 42-year-old Legend has stood by his wife's side. He took to Twitter to defend her after she fired back at designer Michael Costello, following his claims that alleged bullying by Teigen made him suicidal. Teigen claimed the DMs and emails that Costello shared as proof of the alleged bullying are fake, and shared a statement detailing alleged technical inconsistencies in Costello's screenshots related to her Instagram profile pictures and the dates of various features on the photo app, which the statement claims show that the DMs were "clearly manipulated."

"Chrissy has acknowledged her past behavior and the pain she has caused, but she will not stand for anyone spreading false accusations to further demean her name and reputation," the statement reads in part. "Chrissy will continue to do the work she needs to do to be the best person she can be. She hopes Michael Costello can do the same."

Legend tweeted, "Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr Costello fabricated a DM exchange between them. This exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened. ... Honestly I don’t know why anyone would fake DMs to insert themselves in this narrative, but that’s what happened."

Last week, Legend also told paparazzi that Teigen was "doing great" when they caught up with him outside the family's mansion in Beverly Hills, California.

On Father's Day, Teigen Instagrammed a photo of Legend with their two children, 5-year-old Luna and 3-year-old Miles.

"There are no words. Only tears that I am fresh out of," she wrote. "To our everything, we love you forever."