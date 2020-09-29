Chrissy Teigen Says She Got a 'Huge Clot' After Multiple Blood Transfusions Amid Pregnancy Struggles

Chrissy Teigen underwent multiple blood transfusions on Monday after being hospitalized for pregnancy complications. The 34-year-old model and cookbook author has been regularly updating her fans as she is halfway through with her challenging pregnancy with her and John Legend's third child.

On Tuesday, she again shared with fans what she was going through. "Just had a really scary morning 😩 huge clot, almost save-worthy," Teigen tweeted. "The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife."

The message comes after she took to her Instagram Story on Monday evening to talk about her pregnancy struggles.

"I got some blood from somebody. So if you donate blood, it goes to actual people, people that might be me," the mother of two shared. "I kind of feel like I definitely have somebody else inside me right now, which is an odd feeling to have."

Teigen added, "I had my first blood transfusion which sounds so much more dramatic than it is. It's just like an IV except not fluids, it's human blood."

Despite being on mandatory bed rest and in the hospital, Teigen still managed to keep her signature sense of humor, joking, "There's so many people out there who would be so mad if they got my blood. Like some hardcore MAGA person would be like, 'Ew, this is Chrissy's blood. Nooooo!'"

Following the updates, Teigen shared a funny throwback photo of herself looking annoyed this past New Year's Eve, writing, "Hello from hospital. About to have my second blood transfusion which truly, truly, truly sounds more dramatic than it is. It’s an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there. Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking...cooking...playing with the other buttbutts. came across this little gem from ringing in 2020. It all makes sense now!"

Teigen was hospitalized over the weekend after the bleeding she experienced during her pregnancy became constant. She's attributed this issue to her "super weak" placenta, which isn't giving her baby boy the nutrients he needs.

"It's just hard because there's not much you can do. I'm in that weird in-between time of it being really dangerous to try anything," she previously said. "Basically if I can make it through the next few weeks, if little boy can make it through the next few weeks, then, you know, we can go from there and be able to kind of get through the danger zone or whatever. But we have to get through this first. So yeah, it is scary. But it's scary in the way that there's just really nothing to do."

For more on Teigen's complicated pregnancy, watch the clip below.