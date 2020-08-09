Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Video Getting an Ultrasound With 'Dr. Luna'

Dr. Luna is by her mom's side! Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable video of her and John Legend's 4-year-old daughter Luna helping with her latest ultrasound.

In the clip, you can see big sister Luna assisting the doctor and staring at the ultrasound screen.

Teigen, who is expecting her third child with Legend, opened up about her latest pregnancy in the caption, admitting she's been freaking out and experiencing "anxiety" over her unborn child's health.

"On weekends we freak out! Before I’m able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut," she shared. "One day I swear I’ll buy one of these machines but by then I’ll be all done with having monsters."

She went on to assure fans that "all is well."

"But as my little Luna embarks on her very first sleepover tonight, another little one makes some big growth moves of their own. all is well," she added.

“Dr Luna! she mainly wants to work on animals but she feels like I’m pretty similar these days,” Chrissy captioned the same video on Twitter.

In the comments of her Instagram post, Teigen shared she believes there should be "vanity ultrasound places."

"My doctor is so generous about giving pics but some rush you along," she wrote. "I want a full in vitro photo shoot experience where I cough and wiggle to get the best alien baby shots lol.”

On Friday, the 34-year-old cookbook author also revealed she is finding some relief from pregnancy headaches with the help of Botox.

"I get really really bad pregnancy headaches," Teigen explained on Twitter. "Was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms."

"Anyhow man it’s just so bad but I see the light finally," she added.