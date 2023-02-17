Chrissy Teigen Shares Precious Video of Baby Esti Hiccupping

We can't handle the cuteness! Chrissy Teigen is loving life with her and John Legend's one-month-old daughter, Esti. The 37-year-old cookbook author took to Twitter on Friday to share the most precious video of her youngest child hiccupping.

In the short clip, the cutie has just had a drink from a nearby bottle and lets out very loud hiccups, showing off her adorable face and hiccupping reflexes for the camera.

Teigen followed up the tweet with a joking post about constantly forcing her followers to look at pictures and videos of her kids, noting, "But it’s hicccccups!"

Teigen and husband Legend welcomed baby Esti in January. She joined daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4. The couple also tragically suffered the loss of son Jack who was born prematurely in September 2020.

During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Legend talked about his and Teigen's decision to be so open about their journey to expand their family.

"I think we've been open about it because we've had challenges," he shared. "We've had to use IVF to conceive our children. We've had pregnancy loss. I think a lot of families go through that, but I think a lot of people were happy that we talked about it because they didn't feel so alone. A lot of people go through this and they go through this in silence or they go through it feeling like they're the only ones going through it. I think Chrissy and I talking about it has made people feel better about that journey."